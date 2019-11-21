Baylis recalled to AHL’s Ontario Reign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced today that forward Stephen Baylis has been recalled to the AHL’s Ontario Reign. Baylis was assigned to Fort Wayne on Oct. 21 and made his pro debut with the Komets. The forward has scored a goal and three points in 10 ECHL games.



The Komets are home for a pair of games this weekend. The Toledo Walleye are in town Friday for an 8:05pm faceoff on Family Four-Pack Night and the Wheeling Nailers visit for a 7:35pm faceoff Saturday on Report Card Night.

