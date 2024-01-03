FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Bakersfield Condors of the AHL have loaned defenseman Xavier Bernard and forward Ethan De Jong to the Komets. Bernard, 23, has appeared in 24 games with the Komets, collecting 6 points and leading the team with a +19 rating. De Jong, 24, is in his first year as a pro. The 5’11 winger appeared in 14 games with the Condors and had two assists.