FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Darien Kielb has been a key piece of Fort Wayne’s recent success, but now the talented forward is heading back up to the AHL as the 23-year old defenseman has been recalled by the Bakersfield Condors.

Kielb registered a hat trick in Friday night’s home win over Kalamazoo. In six games with the Komets, Kielb tallied three goals and six assists for a total of nine points. He logged 12 penalty minutes and a plus-8 rating.

Fort Wayne plays three games at the Allen Americans this week, starting with Thursday night’s contest at 8:05 p.m.