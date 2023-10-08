FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With Komets training camp looming, Fort Wayne is getting some extra bodies on the preseason roster from their AHL affiliate.

On Sunday, Bakersfield assigned eight players to the Komets:

  • Alexis D’Aoust – Forward
  • Cameron Wright – Forward
  • Ture Linden – Forward
  • Jake Johnson – Defenseman
  • Noah Ganske – Defenseman
  • Matthew Wedman – Forward
  • Nolan Volcan – Forward
  • Morgan Adams-Moisan – Forward

Meanwhile, forward Xavier Cormier was also assigned to Fort Wayne by the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers.

The Komets kick off training camp with first-year head coach Jesse Kallechy on Monday.