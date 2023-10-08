FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With Komets training camp looming, Fort Wayne is getting some extra bodies on the preseason roster from their AHL affiliate.

On Sunday, Bakersfield assigned eight players to the Komets:

Alexis D’Aoust – Forward

Cameron Wright – Forward

Ture Linden – Forward

Jake Johnson – Defenseman

Noah Ganske – Defenseman

Matthew Wedman – Forward

Nolan Volcan – Forward

Morgan Adams-Moisan – Forward

Meanwhile, forward Xavier Cormier was also assigned to Fort Wayne by the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers.

The Komets kick off training camp with first-year head coach Jesse Kallechy on Monday.