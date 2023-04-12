FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bad starts have become Fort Wayne’s Achilles’ heel over the last two months and Wednesday night’s game against Kalamazoo was no exception as the Komets allowed three goals in the first period on the way to a 5-3 loss against the Wings at War Memorial Coliseum.

The Wings took a 2-0 lead midway through the first period on goals from Robert Calisti and Coale Norris, but the Komets got on the scoreboard with 9:19 remaining in the first frame on Noah Ganske’s first goal of the season. However, Luke Morgan would find the net with under five minutes to go in the first period and the Komets trailed 3-1 heading into the second.

Anthony Petruzzelli and Garrett Van Wyhe both scored in the second period, but Ryan Fanti stopped just 34-of-39 shots in goal for the Komets.

The Komets have just three games remaining in the regular season before their first round playoff series against Central Division champ Cincinnati. Fort Wayne plays at the Indy Fuel on Friday and then hosts Indy Saturday before wrapping up the regular season on the road at Toledo on Sunday at 5:15 p.m.