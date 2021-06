ALLEN, Tx. (WANE) – The Komets will have to go back to the drawing board for game 2 after Fort Wayne let up five goals in a rough loss to the Allen Americans in the series opener, 5-2.

Scoring for the Komets in the loss:

Randy Gazzola (12:18/1st)

Justin Vaive (17:16/1st)

The Komets and Americans return to action for game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday in Allen.