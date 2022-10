FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When the Komets open the regular season on Friday at the Indy Fuel there won’t be a ton of familiar faces on the Fort Wayne roster, but one guy K’s fans are counting on to help lead the team this year is forward Matt Alvaro.

The 26-year old forward is back for his second season with the Komets. He tallied 43 point (21 goals, 22 assists) in 65 last year in Fort Wayne.