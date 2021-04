FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The former Komets’ rookie of the year, Alan Lyszczarczyk is set to make his return to the team this Friday inside The Jungle at the Coliseum.

Lyszczarczyk started the season in Poland, appearing in 23 games before coming back to the ECHL to play for the Orlando Solar Bears and Tulsa Oilers at the start of this season.

With Brandon Hawkins getting called up to the AHL, Fort Wayne is hoping Lyszczarczyk can help fill the offensive gap left behind.