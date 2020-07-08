After 27 years Bailey retires as Komets director of communications

After spending the past 27 years with the Fort Wayne Komets, Director of Communications Chuck Bailey has retired from his day-to-day duties with the organization. During his tenure with the Komets, Bailey won Public Relations Director of the year, three times, twice in the United Hockey League and once in the ECHL. Prior to joining the Komets, the Fort Wayne native was Program Director at WOWO radio.

“Chuck was a staple within our organization for a long time, bringing us much innovation from a technical standpoint in his early years with the Komets. We appreciate his loyalty to the organization”, said Komets President Michael Franke. When the season returns Bailey will be available to the Komets for special projects, and will oversee the press box on game nights working hand in hand with the ECHL off-ice officials. Taking over his day-to-day duties will be Komet broadcaster Shane Albahrani, who will now take on the title of Director of Media Relations as well as being the Komet play-by-play broadcaster.”

“I’m happy for Chuck in his retirement,” said Komets General Manager David Franke. His dedication to the Komets started when he was a young kid playing hockey in the Park Board league in Fort Wayne. Chuck is not only a loyal Komet but also a friend.”