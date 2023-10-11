FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Morgan Adams-Moisan helped the Komets lift the Kelly Cup back in 2021, and after two seasons in the AHL the 26-year old right winger is back in the Summit City to suit up for the K’s.

Adams-Moisan is looking to provide leadership for coach Jesse Kallechy in training camp, as the current preseason roster is young.

Adams-Moisan played in 37 games for Fort Wayne during the 2020-21 season. He registered 8 goals and 6 assists while amassing a team-high 123 penalty minutes. He played in 7 playoff games that season with 1 goal.