300 more tickets available for Komets home games

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Komets will make 300 more tickets available for home games this season.

The team said Wednesday that 300 more tickets would be available for purchase for home games after Allen County remained ‘yellow’ in the latest statewide county-by-county community spread map.

Attendance at the Memorial Coliseum was initially capped at 2,619 fans for Komets games when the K’s season was announced last month.

“The Komet organization is happy to see that Allen County is continuing to trend in a positive mode regarding COVID-19,” said Komets President Michael Franke. “Having the additional seats will allow more Komet fans to attend home games in a safe manner.”

The Komets open their season Friday at 8 p.m. against Wheeling. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.