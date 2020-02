FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After three straight games in the state of Florida the Komets are back but await the aftermath of an epic throwdown with the Jacksonville Icemen this past Friday night.

The voice of the Komets, Shane Albahrani, joins WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini in breaking down the action, what suspensions are looming, and what the Komets need to do in three upcoming games this weekend in another all-new edition of “Inside The Zone!”