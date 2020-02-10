2/10 Inside The Zone – Komets looking to bounce back

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After going oh-for-the-weekend the Komets are looking to bounce back starting Wednesday night at home against the Kalamazoo Wings as Komets broadcaster Shane Albahrani and WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini break down all that lies ahead in an all-new edition of “Inside The Zone!”

With losses to Kalamazoo, Tulsa, and Indy last weekend the Komets fell to fourth place in the ECHL Central Division standings with 50 points – five behind third-place Indy and two ahead of fifth-place Wheeling with two games in hand on the Nailers.

The Komets, who were short-handed last weekend thanks to suspensions and injuries, host Kalamazoo on Wednesday, Indy on Friday, then travel to Wheeling on Saturday. It is part of an 11-game stretch of consecutive division games.