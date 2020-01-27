1/27 Inside The Zone – Schrock on Hall of Fame, legacy, current team

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From hometown hero to Hall of Fame, Komets legend Kaleigh Schrock will see his no. 79 lifted to the War Memorial Coliseum rafters on Saturday, March 7 as the Komets will inducted Schrock and NHL broadcaster Doc Emrick into the team’s Hall of Fame.

Schrock, a Fort Wayne native and Snider High School graduate, played six seasons with the Komets, helping to bring two titles back to the Summit City.

Currently, Schrock serves as the head coach of the newly-formed Fort Wayne Spacemen, a juniors team that plays at SportONE Parkview Icehouse.

With the Komets in the middle of a seven-game road swing sports director Glenn Marini had a chance to sit down with Schrock and talk all things Komet in this week’s all-new edition of “Inside The Zone.”