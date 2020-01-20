1/20 Inside The Zone – Komets at the ECHL All-Star break

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets have hit the ECHL All-Star break and team broadcaster Shane Albahrani and WANE sports director Glenn Mairni sat down to discuss what’s next at the midpoint of the season in an all new edition of “Inside The Zone!”

The Komets head into the All-Star break with some momentum, earning three of a possible four points this weekend with a game each against Cincinnati and Toledo – the two teams ahead of Fort Wayne in the Central Division standings.

It won’t be easy to being the second half, though, as the Komets play seven straight road games after the All-Star break. They won’t be back at the Coliseum until February 8 against Tulsa.

In some unfortunate news for the Komets, forward Shawn St-Amant will not participate in the ECHL All-Star Classic due to an upper body injury. Therefore, the Komets will not have a representative at the game.