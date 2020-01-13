1/13 Inside The Zone – Komets Hockey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After three games this past weekend the Komets have hit the midpoint of the ECHL season – and there’s no better time to start up our weekly “Inside The Zone” segment with Komets broadcaster Shane Albahrani!

Every Monday sports director Glenn Marini will chat with Shane – and occasionally a player or coach – about all things Komet. The full show will always be posted on the WANE sports page, with highlights airing during the 6 & 11 p.m. newscasts on Monday.

This week Shane & Glenn take a deep dive into the number to discuss what the Komets are doing well so far this season and what they need to improve on leading up to the playoffs.

The Komets enter a big week, as they face Cincinnati on Friday and Toledo on Saturday – the two teams ahead of them in the ECHL’s Central Division standings.