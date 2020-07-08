‘1-0 Joe’ Franke leaving Komets organization after 42 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Equipment Manager Joe Franke has accepted the position of Operations Manager of the Parkview Ice House and will not return for the upcoming season. “This job opportunity was something that I could not pass up to better myself and my family,” Franke said.

Starting with the Komets in 1978, Franke also served as an emergency backup goaltender for the Komets more than 30 times during his career. On December 16, 2002 at the Coliseum, Franke entered a game relieving an injured Pokey Reddick. The Komets bested the Elmira Jackals 4-3 in a shootout with Franke getting the win and will forever be known as “1-0 Joe”. He was part of six championships in Fort Wayne and won a Stanley Cup while a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins staff during the 1990-’91 season.

“Joe Franke has legendary status in the world of hockey,” said Komets General Manager David Franke. Everyone knows Joe and the excellent job he has done over his career. In the early years Joe’s title was trainer/equipment manager. Players over the years loved and respected Joe for his knowledge and work ethic. I envision Joe being inducted into the Komet Hall of Fame at some point in the near future.”

Skylar Garver will take over as full-time equipment manager after serving one season as an assistant. Garver was the equipment manager for the Indiana Tech hockey team that went on to capture the NAIA national championship in 2018-2019.