Komets take easy win ahead of regular season Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Go ahead and bet on the Komets this year. Saturday was the official, unofficial beginning to the 67th year of professional hockey in Fort Wayne. The Komets do so as an affiliate for the NHL's Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Fort Wayne welcomed the Indianapolis Fuel to Memorial Coliseum Saturday.

The Komets won easily 6-3.

They begin the regular season next Friday.