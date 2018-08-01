Komets sign six to preseason roster

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Komets announced Wednesday that they have added six players to the 2018-19 preseason roster. Forwards Danny Moynihan, Joseph Widmar, Charlie Graaskamp, Brandon Morley, and Chase Phelps along with goaltender Kyle Hayton have each agreed to terms.

Moynihan, 22, will be entering his third pro year after serving a three-year stint in the QMJHL. In 2015-16 the Boston, Massachusetts native completed three seasons of juniors, splitting the year with Halifax and Shawinigan. The left wing amassed 70 points for his second consecutive season and led Shawinigan to the finals. He had QMJHL regular season totals of 78 goals, 88 assists and 166 points in 197 games. Moynihan made his pro debut in 2016-17 when he signed an AHL contract with Utica. He was assigned to Alaska for his rookie season and ranked fourth on the Aces with 22 goals, 30 assists and 52 points in 71 ECHL games. Last year Moynihan was assigned to Kalamazoo in October and totaled 14 goals and 41 points in 48 games. He also made his AHL debut appearing in 11 games with Utica.

Widmar, 23, skated 11 games with the Komets last season scoring three assists before being traded to Greenville in December. The Northbrook, Illinois forward appeared in Greenville for nine games before finishing his rookie season with 11 goals and 40 points in 36 SPHL games with Peoria. Widmar capped the season scoring two goals and five points in seven playoff games with the Rivermen.

Graaskamp, 22, made his pro debut last season with Utah scoring four goals and 14 points in 25 ECHL games. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin native finished a four-year juniors career in 2016-17 skating stints with Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury in the OHL and appearing with Quebec, Drummondville and Val d'Or in the QMJHL. Graaskamp scored QMJHL career-year highs of 31 assists and 45 points in 61 games with Drummondville and Val d'Or during 2016-17 before joining Utah last season.

Morley, 24, completed a four-year collegiate stint with the University of Alaska-Fairbanks in 2016-17 scoring 10 assists and 12 points in 34 games while serving as the team captain. The Burnaby, British Columbia native was a two-time WCHA All-Academic Team member (2015-16, 2016-17) and earned the team's Player of the Year award his senior year. Morley finished with college totals of 14 goals, 24 assists and 38 points in 139 career games.



Phelps, 22, will be looking to make his pro debut with Fort Wayne after completing a four-year Hockey East career last year with Boston University. The Edina, Minnesota native capped his career with the Terriers by winning his second Hockey East championship last season. He was also on board for the 2014-15 crown.

Hayton, 24, finished four years of college play last season in the Big 10 with the University of Wisconsin appearing in 27 NCAA games and posting a record of 9-12-3, a 3.09 goals-against average and .890 save percentage. The Denver, Colorado native started his collegiate career with St. Lawrence University appearing in a total of 104 ECAC games from 2014-15 through 2016-17. During 2014-15 Hayton was named the ECAC Rookie of the Year with a 1.95 goals-against average and .937 save percentage. During 2016-17 Hayton was named the ECAC Goaltender of the Year and was a Hobey Baker nominee. He also earned a spot on the All-ECAC Hockey All-Academic Team. Hayton led the conference and ranked eighth in the nation with a .929 save percentage while recording a 2.28 goals-against average and a conference-leading five shutouts.