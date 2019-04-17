Sports

Komets regroup heading into critical Game 3 vs. Toledo

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 08:35 PM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - - Forget about Game 1 and Game 2. 

That's the Komets mindset. Fort Wayne needs to put those games in the past as they face Toledo in a critical Game 3 at home at Memorial Colesium on Wednesday night. 

They lost the first two games by a combined score of 9-2. 

The puck will drop at 7:30 P.M. on Wednesday night. Game 4 will take place on Friday evening. 

