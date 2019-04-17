Komets regroup heading into critical Game 3 vs. Toledo
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - - Forget about Game 1 and Game 2.
That's the Komets mindset. Fort Wayne needs to put those games in the past as they face Toledo in a critical Game 3 at home at Memorial Colesium on Wednesday night.
They lost the first two games by a combined score of 9-2.
The puck will drop at 7:30 P.M. on Wednesday night. Game 4 will take place on Friday evening.
