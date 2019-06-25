Komets re-sign Binkley, Petruzzelli, Shaw, Stewart

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Komets announced Tuesday their first signings of 2019-20. Brady Shaw, Jason Binkley, Anthony Petruzzelli and Chase Stewart have each inked agreements to return to the Fort Wayne fold.

Shaw, 26, began last season with Orlando and led the Solar Bears with 13 goals and 25 points in 23 games before joining the Komets in December. The forward finished the season with 14 goals and 39 points in 45 Fort Wayne games for season totals of 27 goals, 37 assists and 64 points in 68 ECHL games. Shaw led the Komets in the playoffs with three goals and five points in six games. The Ottawa, Ontario native has also appeared in 13 AHL games during his career. Shaw will be entering his third pro season.

Binkley, 27, will be returning for his fourth year with Fort Wayne and fifth as a pro. The defenseman scored a career high eight goals and added 15 assists for 23 points in an injury-shortened season last year of 48 games. The Powell, Ohio native led Fort Wayne defensemen in assists during his first two seasons with the Komets. Prior to joining Fort Wayne in 2016-17, Binkley logged 57 ECHL games in stints with South Carolina, Utah and Cincinnati.

Petruzzelli, 26, followed a four-year collegiate career with the University of Vermont (Hockey East) by making his pro debut with the Komets at the end of 2017-18 scoring three goals in four regular season games before adding a pair of assists in 14 playoff games. Last season the forward was a Fort Wayne ironman appearing in all 72 regular season games and co-led Komet rookies with Jake Kamrass with 17 goals. Petruzzelli added 25 assists to rank fifth on the Komets in total points for the year at 42. Petruzzelli was named Fort Wayne’s Most Improved Player for the year and honored with the team’s Mr. Hustle award.



Stewart, 22, made his pro debut last season scoring four goals, 11 points and 33 penalty minutes in 25 games with the Komets. The defenseman also added two assists in five playoff games. Stewart also appeared in six OUAA games with Lakehead University during the year.

The Komets will open the 2019-20 campaign on Saturday, Oct. 12 when the Kalamazoo Wings visit for a 7:35pm faceoff on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum.