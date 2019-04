Komets rally to win in OT against Toledo Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - - Even with less than a minute to play, the Komets never quit.

Shawn Szydlowski netted the tying goal with 21 seconds on the clock to send the game to overtime. Kevin Gibson scored the game-winning goal in extra period.

The Walleye now only lead the series, 2-1.

Game 4 will be played on Friday night at 8 P.M.