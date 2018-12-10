Komets make comeback to beat Tulsa in OT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - - Phelix was feeling frisky.
The nimble forward scored twice on Sunday night, including the game-winner in overtime, to give the Komets the win over Tulsa, 3-2. Fort Wayne trailed 2-0 in the first period.
The Komets host Wichita on Friday night.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Colts snap Texans' 9-game winning...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Hoosiers use 2nd-half charge to rally...