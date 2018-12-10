Sports

Komets make comeback to beat Tulsa in OT

By:

Posted: Dec 10, 2018 12:03 AM EST

Updated: Dec 10, 2018 12:03 AM EST

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - - Phelix was feeling frisky. 

The nimble forward scored twice on Sunday night, including the game-winner in overtime, to give the Komets the win over Tulsa, 3-2. Fort Wayne trailed 2-0 in the first period. 

The Komets host Wichita on Friday night. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local