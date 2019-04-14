Komets lose lopsided Game 2 to Toledo, trail 2-0 in series
TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) - - At least it wasn't 11-0.
Toledo blanked Fort Wayne once against in Game 2 of their opening round series. 6-0. The Komets trail the series, 2-0.
Game 3 is on Wednesday at Memorial Coliseum.
Earlier in the year, the Komets lost on the road to the Walleye 11-0.
