Komets fall short in shootout at Toledo after last-second goal

TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) – Cole Fraser’s last-second goal completed a Toledo comeback over the Komets, 6-5, on Sunday night.

Sunday’s game saw a total of five ties and four lead changes.

Toledo struck first almost 13 minutes in the first period thanks to a strike from Randy Gazzola. Fort Wayne answered back almost four minutes later as Lynden McCallum scored on a power play goal.

Late in the second period, Brett Boeing netted Toledo’s second goal during a power play opportunity and gave the Walleye the lead heading into the final 20 minutes.

Fort Wayne struck back in the first minute of the third period. Kellen Jones and Shawn Boudrias scored seconds apart to give the Komets their first lead of the game. Brandon Schultz and Brandon Hawkins then answered to put Toledo back in front, 4-3.

With just over seven minutes to go in regulation, Shawn Szydlowski tied the game at 4-4. McCallum then scored his second goal of the night to put the Komets ahead, 5-4.

In the final minute, TJ Hensick tied the game again at five apiece. Fraser then netted Toledo’s game-winning goal with one second remaining in regulation.

The Komets continue their road-trip next weekend with a pair of games against the Worcester Railers.