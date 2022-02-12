WHEELING, W. Va. (WANE) – After erasing a 2-goal deficit in the third period, the Komets surrendered an overtime goal in a 4-3 loss on Saturday night.

Wheeling led for most of the game thanks to goals from Nick Hutchison, Josh Maniscalco and Jesse Lees. Fort Wayne stormed back in the final minutes of regulation thanks to goals from Connor Corcorran and Anthony Petruzzelli.

Wheeling’s Sean Josling scored the game-winner with less than six-and-a-half minutes to go in the extra period.

The Komets return to the Coliseum to face Kalamazoo on Wednesday.