Komets deal Baptista, Roy, Knight to complete previous trades

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Komets announced Thursday their completions of trades involving future considerations made during the 2018-19 season.

The Komets have dealt the rights to Cam Knight (D) to Tulsa to complete the Aug. 28, 2018 trade for Garrett Ladd (F).

The Komets have dealt the rights to Mason Baptista (F) to Greenville for the Feb. 20, 2019 trade for Sean Flanagan (D).



The Komets have dealt the rights to Marco Roy (F) to Idaho for the Oct. 16, 2018 trade for Justin Kea (F). Jeff King (D) was also sent to Idaho as part of the trade at the time.