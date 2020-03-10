Komets cancel autograph sessions for rest of season amid virus outbreak

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Komets will no longer sign post-game autographs for fans “as a precaution against COVID-19.”

The Komets announced Tuesday that it would cancel the Ivy Tech Autograph Zone for the remainder of the season. The team said it had consulted with infectious disease and local public health experts on the decision.

On Monday, the NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer announced plans to close closing access to locker rooms and clubhouses to all non-essential personnel in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Nearly 650 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States as of Tuesday, with 25 deaths. Globally, more than 113,000 have reported cases of COVID-19. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.