Komets campaign won’t include Campagna

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Thursday that the rights to forward J.C. Campagna have been traded to the Norfolk Admirals for future considerations.

Campagna joined the Komets last season after starting the year appearing in two games with Allen. Campagna led the Komets with 35 goals and added 14 assists for 49 points in 61 ECHL games.

Also, the Komets announced Thursday that three players have signed tryout agreements and will be in the Komet camp when it opens on September 30. Goaltender Max Strang, defenseman Carl Greco and forward Isaiah Crawford have been added to the preseason roster.

Strang, 29, posted an SPHL best 2.33 goals-against average while a member of the Pensacola Ice Flyers in his last season of play during 2014-15. Strang completed the year with a 28-14-5 record and .919 save percentage.

Greco, 25, shared the 2018-19 season with Fayetteville and Pensacola in the SPHL. Greco scored five assists and six points in 13 games with Fayetteville and registered three assists in 12 games with Pensacola.

Crawford, 24, skated his senior season last year with Trine University in the ACHA D3. The forward led the Thunder with 20 goals and dished 16 assists to rank second with 36 points in 20 games.

The Komets preseason roster to grows to 23 players including 13 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders.