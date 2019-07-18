Komets add goaltender Dhillon to roster

Fort Wayne, IN– The Komets announced Wednesday that the first goaltender has been added to the preseason roster. Stephen Dhillon has agreed to terms and will join the Komets when training camp begins in October.



Dhillon, 20, completed four full seasons of juniors in the OHL last year with the Niagara IceDogs. The Buffalo, New York native set a Niagara team record of 38 wins, the most wins by a goaltender in a single season. He posted a 38-11-0 record, a 2.97 goals-against average and .909 save percentage in 58 appearances.



Dhillon finished his OHL career with a record of 98-64-9, a 3.22 goals-against average and .907 save percentage in 197 games.

The netminder made his juniors debut with the IceDogs in 2014-15 and earned the award for the OHL Top Academic High School player. In 2015-16 Dhillon was named to the OHL Second All-Rookie Team.

The Komets preseason roster grows to eight players. In addition to Dhillon at goal, the roster also includes four forwards and three defensemen.

See the Komets preseason roster

Komets to face Nailers in two preseason tilts— The Komets also announced Wednesday their 2019 exhibition game schedule. The Komets will skate at Wheeling Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:05pm ET. The Komets will return home to host the Nailers Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7:35pm ET, completing the preseason slate.

Home/Season Opener Oct. 12– The Komets will open the 2019-20 campaign on Saturday, Oct. 12 when the Kalamazoo Wings visit for a 7:35pm faceoff on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum. It will mark the 68th season of Komet Hockey in Fort Wayne.