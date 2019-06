FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You may not have heard much about Homestead’s Jared Kistler – yet.

The Spartans wide receiver picked up an offer from Bowling Green recently.

Kistler has played behind the likes of Trevin Taylor – now at Harvard – and Griffin Little – committed to Bowling Green. This season could be a breakout year for Kistler where many other colleges start recruiting him.