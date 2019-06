TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native and Bishop Luers graduate Kevin Kiermaier is going to need a push to make it to the next round of All-Star Game voting.

The early voting totals for the American League were released earlier this week and Kiermaier sits 19th among A.L. outfielders with 76,625 votes.

He needs to be in the top nine before June 21 to advance to the next round of voting, as this year’s All-Star selection process is new.