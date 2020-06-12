Kentucky Derby Festival cuts large-scale events

Flavien Prat rides Country House, left, to the finish line during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. Country House was declared the winner after Maximum Security was disqualified following a review by race stewards. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Kentucky Derby Festival will not hold large-scale events this year, including the highly popular Thunder Over Louisville air and fireworks show that leads off the run-up to the Kentucky Derby.

The Kentucky Oaks for fillies and 146th Derby were postponed from May 1-2 to Sept. 4-5 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It marked the first time since 1945 the Derby was not run on the first Saturday in May. Thunder Over Louisville was rescheduled for August, but Festival organizers announced Thursday night that the air show and events such as the miniMarathon and Pegasus Parade are off.

“As an organization that always puts public health and safety first, we know it would not be responsible for the Kentucky Derby Festival to put on events that attract crowds with not just hundreds, but hundreds of thousands of people,” Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO said in a release.

Organizers are exploring alternatives for smaller-scale events and working to create virtual options for the miniMarathon and Tour de Lou cycling event.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.