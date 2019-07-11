Keefer retires after almost 50 years of coaching

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After almost 50 years on the high school football sidelines in northeast Indiana Steve Keefer is calling it a career.

With 49 years of coaching in the rearview, the 2015 Indiana Football Hall of Fame inductee has made his mark on the local football scene.

He led Bishop Luers to its first of 11 state titles with a win over Lawrenceburg in the 1985 2A state title game – then guided the Knights to their latest state title, the 2A crown in 2012, taking over for Matt Lindsay midseason.

Keefer’s teams at Luers went 72-30. He also posted a 15-43 mark at Bellmont while serving as the program’s head coach from 1988-1993.

While he hasn’t always been a head coach, Keefer says he loves to teach the game – a big reason why he’s spent most of the last 20 years as the freshman coach at Luers.