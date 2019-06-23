Keating Tosses Six Scoreless in 11-Inning Loss

MIDLAND, Mich. –The TinCaps lost 2-1 in 11 innings to the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) on Saturday night at Dow Diamond.

A classic pitcher’s duel enveloped much of the night, highlighted by a brilliant start from TinCaps (1-2, 34-37) hurler Sam Keating. The Fort Myers, Fla., native went six scoreless innings while allowing just four Loons hits. Keating’s start tonight is coupled with another strong start in his last outing – the right-hander went 7.0 innings at Bowling Green on June 12, surrendering three runs (two earned) in that appearance.

Robinson Ortiz was no slouch himself for Great Lakes (2-1, 45-25), tossing five scoreless innings with five strikeouts and three hits allowed. The top-30 Dodgers prospect has tossed a combined 15.0 innings in his last three starts, allowing a lone run on six hits with 18 strikeouts.

The Loons pushed across the game’s first run in the bottom of the eighth inning. First, Great Lakes loaded the bases on a single and two walks. Then, with two outs, a wild pitch scored Matt Cogen from third and gave the Loons a brief 1-0 lead.

The ‘Caps bounced right back to tie the game in the top of the ninth, loading the bases themselves with one out via two singles and a walk. Juan Fernandez then tied the game with a sacrifice fly just deep enough into center field to score Tucupita Marcano.

The game went into extra innings and despite the rules of Minor League Baseball dictating that such frames start with a runner automatically at second base, neither side scored. After Fort Wayne went scoreless again in the top of the 11th, the Loons came through to win. After Dillon Paulson grounded out to first base, advancing pinch-runner Chris Roller to third base,Henry Henry threw a wild pitch to plate Roller for the win. Henry had pitched a scoreless ninth and 10th prior.

Marcano finished with two of the team’s six singles.

Both sides went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

