Karlaftis eyeing major programs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis is holding its annual team camp this week and West Lafayette’s Yanni Karlaftis is hard to miss at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.

The 6-foot-3, 215 pound linebacker will be a junior for the defending 3A state champs this fall.

He currently has scholarship offers from Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana, and Purdue among others.

The pedigree is strong with Yanni. His older brother George was the National Defensive Player of the Year last season as a senior at West Lafayette, racking up 56 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks. George is one of Purdue’s highest-rated recruits entering the 2019 season.