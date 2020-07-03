Johnson softens stance on racing an IndyCar oval, Indy 500

In this May 16, 2019, file photo, NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson, center, talks with Will Power, left, of Australia, and Josef Newgarden during practice for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jimmie Johnson will test an Indy car on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway over the next week.

The test with Chip Ganassi Racing in Scott Dixon’s car will help determine if Johnson can run in that series when his NASCAR career ends later this year. The seven-time champion has always said he’s open to racing IndyCar’s street and road course events. He has had safety concerns about oval tracks, but the new aeroscreen could change his mind and make the Indianapolis 500 a possibility.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.