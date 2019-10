FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Same rivalry, new sweater.

A.J. Jenks faces his former team for the first time since being acquired by the Komets. Fort Wayne falls to Toledo on Saturday night, 5-3.

The Komets continue to get off to quick starts. Brady Shaw netted a goal just 62 seconds into the contest.

Fort Wayne play theirs first road game of the year on Wednesday against Kalamazoo.