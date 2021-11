GREEN BAY, Wis. (WANE) — Fort Wayne native Jaylon Smith has been released by Green Bay after appearing in just two games, ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported.

The Bishop Luers product appeared in just two games for the Packers since he signed with the team Oct. 7. He recorded one tackle.

Smith was released by the Dallas Cowboys Oct. 5.