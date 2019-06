FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For his 24th birthday, Jaylon Smith is getting a red coat.

Current Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith and John Tippmann Sr were honored at Mad Anthonys Red Coat Dinner. The event is hosted at Fort Wayne Country Club – and the golf outing will take place on Saturday.

Smith graduated from Bishop Luers and – just this past summer after going back to college – Notre Dame.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly was honored last year.