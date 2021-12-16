Jaguars fire head coach Urban Meyer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Holiday lights color most of Plumbago Court in a neighborhood near Woodside Middle School. At the end of the road is one house that has been one of Fort Wayne's top holiday homes for over a decade.

13 years ago, Kris and Missy Gerardot began decorating their house with Christmas lights and other decor. The couple decided to name their display, "KrisMiss Kreations," since it was a team effort.