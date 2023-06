BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WANE) – Trayce Jackson-Davis had to wait a while to hear his name called Thursday night in the NBA Draft, as the former Indiana University star was selected with the next-to-last pick.

The Warriors acquired the 57th pick from the Washington Wizards to select the All-American.

Jackson-Davis averaged 20.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game this past season for the Hoosiers.