Golfing legend Jack Nicklaus visits Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Golfing legend Jack Nicklaus visited Fort Wayne for an event at a course that he designed.

Sycamore Hills Golf Club, designed by The Golden Bear, and opened in 1989, hosted an outing on Monday, September 9 that welcomed its creator back.

Nicklaus, one of the best golfers of all time, has quite the record as a player on the greens with 18 major championships. Though he may be past the days of his prime, he has become renowned as a golf course designer.

Nicklaus, a Columbus, Ohio native, has designed more than 300 courses that are currently open according to Sycamore Hills website.

