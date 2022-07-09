LAS VEGAS (WANE) – After wowing the crowds in Las Vegas, Jaden Ivey’s status for the rest of the NBA Summer League is uncertain after injuring his ankle in Saturday night’s game against Washington.

Midway through the first quarter, the Detroit rookie landed on the foot of an opposing player after going up for a 3-point shot. Ivey landed awkwardly and left the game, but not before nailing three free throws. According to ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth, Ivey was held out for the remainder of his game with a right ankle sprain.

It is unclear if Ivey will return to Summer League play before wrapping up on July 17.