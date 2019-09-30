BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors for the second time in his three starts, the conference announced Monday morning.
In his first-career road start at No. 25 Michigan State, Penix finished 33-of-42 (78.6 percent) for 286 yards with a career-best three passing touchdowns and one rushing TD, the first of his career.
The Tampa native completed a school-record 20-straight passes, the second-longest streak in Big Ten history behind Chuck Long’s 22-consecutive completions in 1984.
Penix led the IU offense to season-highs against the Spartans defense in points (31), total yardage (356) and passing yardage.
Overall, the left-hander is 71-of-102 (69.6) for 809 yards (269.7 per game) with six scores and two interceptions. He also owns 75 rushing yards and the touchdown.
The Hoosiers (3-2) are off this week and return to the field on Saturday, Oct. 12, for a Homecoming matchup against Rutgers. Kickoff is set for noon EDT.
IU’s Penix named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors for the second time in his three starts, the conference announced Monday morning.