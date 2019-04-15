ITZ: Komets face 'must win' game in series with Toledo
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - - The Komets are enjoying this series as much as we love tax day. Not at all.
Fort Wayne trails Toledo in the first round of the ECHL Playoffs, 2-0. The voice of the Komets, Shane Albahrani joins Andy McDonnell discuss what went wrong and what they need to do to get back in the series.
Game 3 is on Wednesday and Shane says that scoring first will be a huge factor in this 'must win' game for the Komets.
Watch the full segment with Shane below.