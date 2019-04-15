ITZ: Komets face 'must win' game in series with Toledo Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - - The Komets are enjoying this series as much as we love tax day. Not at all.

Fort Wayne trails Toledo in the first round of the ECHL Playoffs, 2-0. The voice of the Komets, Shane Albahrani joins Andy McDonnell discuss what went wrong and what they need to do to get back in the series.

Game 3 is on Wednesday and Shane says that scoring first will be a huge factor in this 'must win' game for the Komets.

