TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — September 1 marks the beginning of the Indiana State University Sycamores’ football season, but players are taking the field with heavy hearts.

ISU plays against the University of North Alabama at home with a start time of 6 p.m.

On August 21, a crash involving 5 ISU students including several football players, claimed the lives of three people and injured two others.

Christian Eubanks and Caleb Vanhooser died at the scene, both were on the football team. Jayden Musili, a first-year student, died as a result of his injuries.

Omarion Dixon and John Moore, also football players, were seriously injured in the crash and they continue to recover at the hospital.

Since then, the community has rallied around the Sycamores with several different events and initiatives including memorial services, “Wear Blue Day” and a memorial at the crash site has continually grown.

ISU’s first game has been labeled as a ‘white out’ where fans are encouraged to wear white as a sign of support.

As of around 6 pm, hundreds of community members have been spotted in white, piling into Memorial Stadium.

St. Mary of the Woods College’s new Sprint Football team is in attendance to show their support.



For highlights and reactions, tune into WTWO News at 11 p.m.