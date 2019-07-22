Irish offensive coordinator Long emphasizes explosiveness in upcoming season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Chip Long is one of the brightest minds in college football and he hopes to leave his mark in this offense with the Irish.

The Irish’s offensive coordinator was taking part in the Notre Dame golf outing in Fort Wayne at Orchard Ridge Country Club on Monday.

Coming off an appearance in the College Football Playoff, Long this group of seniors need to leave their mark on the team. Quarterback Ian Book and company have had a great spring.

Long is emphasizing being more explosive on the offense side of the ball.