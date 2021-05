NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) - The largest online, direct-to-consumer comic and pop-culture retailer in the country, Discount Comic Book Service (DCBS) based in Fort Wayne, along with the company's newest addition, Lunar Distribution LLC, are expanding into a new facility in New Haven, Indiana.

DCBS, founded by the Merkler family of Fort Wayne, has been a staple in the community since 1999, when it started in the basement of the Merkler family home.