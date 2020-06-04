IndyCar ready to race after pandemic delayed start of season

IndyCar was ready to start its season nearly three months ago.

The coronavirus pandemic shut things down 48 hours before the race.

The series is now ready to start and the opener is Saturday night at Texas Motor Speedway.

Teams based in Indianapolis will be at the airport before sunrise Saturday to begin health screenings required to board chartered flights scheduled to leave for Texas.

IndyCar will hold practice and qualifying on Saturday afternoon before the race that night.

There will be no fans in attendance.

